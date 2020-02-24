In Measuring Up to the Model: A Ranking of State Public Charter School Laws, Eleventh Edition, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools ranked the Keystone State 35th out of 45 state charter school laws. This ranking is further evidence of the need for improvements to support increased accountability and equitable funding. When compared to the National Alliance’s “gold standard” charter school law, based on 21 critical benchmarks such as accountability, flexibility, and funding equity, we have opportunity for growth if we want to honor Pennsylvania students by having a charter law that leads the nation.