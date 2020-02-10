Philadelphia School District officials on Monday recognized 57 schools as the top and most improved in the city during a ceremony at Hunter Elementary in North Philadelphia.
The news came as the district released its annual report cards for schools — 216 traditional public and 87 charter schools. (Only one charter, West Philadelphia Achievement Charter, did not participate.)
As a group, district and charter schools in 2018-19 scored a 44 out of 100 on the School Progress Report, or SPR, a system-created assessment, weighted heavily on improvement, that takes into account academics, achievement, climate, and for high schools, college and career readiness.
The prior year, the average was 42.
“This is a story of progress,” Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said of the district’s trajectory. The SPR average has risen — incrementally, but steadily, since the measure was created.
Schools land in one of four tiers — model, with scores 75-100; reinforce, 50-74; watch, 25-49; and intervene, 0-24. Schools in the intervene category can be placed in the district’s acceleration network, receiving extra supports and scrutiny, with a school overhaul possible if progress isn’t made quickly enough.
Those schools recognized included Penn Alexander Elementary in West Philadelphia, which was lauded for having the highest overall SPR score; George W. Nebinger School, Philadelphia Academy Charter, James Logan School and Parkway Northwest, for highest year-over-year improvement; and F. Amedee Bregy School, Franklin Towne Charter High School, William M. Meredith School, Feltonville School of Arts and Sciences, and Maritime Academy Charter School, for highest four-year growth.
Citywide, the average school score has jumped 11 points since the SPR was introduced; in 2014-15, the average score earned was a 33. Over the five years, the district has seen its number of schools in its top two tiers grow to 127 from 61. At the same time, 50% fewer schools are in the lowest category — 56, down from 112.
The district’s graduation rate stands at 69%.
“Students’ futures are brighter because of this progress, and our city is better off,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at Hunter, where students kicked off Monday’s ceremony with a drumline and singalong to “Eye of the Tiger.”
Saying education is the “most important thing we do as a government,” Kenney took a swipe at President Donald Trump, praising Hunter as “this wonderful government school” — as opposed to the “failing government schools” Trump criticized last week while promoting school choice.
Still, the majority of district third through eighth graders do not meet state standards in English language arts or math. District-wide, 36% of children scored proficient or advanced in English, and 22% in math. And at the high school level, 19% of students passed the Algebra I Keystone exam and 36% passed the literature exam.
“I think we’re going in the right direction, but no, I’m not happy. We have a lot of work to do,” said Malika Savoy-Brooks, the district’s Chief of Academic Supports. “I will be happy when the majority of our schools are at 100%.”
Most Philadelphia schools have improved in every domain, with the most marked increases in climate scores, which measure things such as attendance, suspensions and parent engagement as measured by the percentage of parents who participate in a school survey.
Karyn Lynch, the district’s Chief of Student Support Services, said the increase in overall school climate support is a bellwether of things to come.
“You really have to have good climate within your schools before you’re going to see the progress and the academic achievement that you want to see,” Lynch said.
Since growth counts significantly toward a school’s score, schools that start with high scores, like Central and Masterman, have a much tougher time landing on the list of SPR standouts.
Principals that have overseen improvements credited the gains to a variety of factors: from community partnerships bringing resources into their schools, to an emphasis on professional development for teachers and activities and clubs geared at bolstering student enthusiasm and attendance.
“There’s not one puzzle piece that’s more important than the other,” said Roslynn Sample-Green, principal of Franklin Elementary in Crescentville, which improved its score to 53 from 40 last year. Like other principals, she credited the efforts of staff: “Everybody is grinding at the same time.”