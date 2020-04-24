Masks are about to join hardhats as hallmarks of construction sites in Pennsylvania.
All public and private construction sites can reopen May 1, as long as they adhere to safety precautions meant to protect workers and the public from the spread of the coronavirus, according to guidance Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration outlined Thursday evening.
On job sites, construction businesses must keep workers six feet away from each other when possible, provide hand-washing stations throughout, regularly clean and disinfect areas that are high risks for spreading infection, limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, stagger employees’ shifts, limit tool sharing, prohibit sick workers and unnecessary visitors, ensure workers arrive separately and wear masks, and appoint “Pandemic Safety Officers” to enforce the administration’s safety guidance.
Wolf said Thursday that the nature of the work, including the ability of workers to operate at a distance, makes construction a “reasonable place to start” in reopening the economy. The new order applies to all construction businesses, including residential and nonresidential, new construction, renovation, repairs, and design.
Most states had deemed construction essential and exempted it from stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. New Jersey allowed many types of construction, including the building of housing for low-income residents, work on health-care projects and certain schools, and construction necessary to allow residents to move in to units they legally agreed to occupy.
For about a month, the Wolf administration has barred Pennsylvania construction that is not work on a medical facility, emergency repairs, or work on “substantially completed” residential projects with final occupancy permits. Builders and contractors could apply for waivers to Wolf’s orders, but it was unclear how the administration chose which projects merited exceptions.
In issuing safety guidance to allow Pennsylvania construction to continue, the Wolf administration said it was “recognizing that the construction industry is vital to Pennsylvania’s economy.”
On April 20, the governor vetoed a bill that would have reopened more businesses in the state, including construction.
Gary Jonas, treasurer of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia and president and principal of The HOW Group, said construction should have been open with safety precautions for the last month.
“We truly do believe our industry was one of the ones that could safely be open,” Jonas said.
The Wolf administration said local governments are free to impose stricter rules for construction in their jurisdictions.
This story will be updated.