Pennsylvanians may appreciate some components of the final budget deal. For instance, lawmakers tapped into excess reserves like the “shadow budget” to cover certain COVID-related gaps, and even made a few spending reductions for expenses that were smaller this year. But these minor attempts at fiscal responsibility fell short of covering the state’s arrears; billions still remain in these offline accounts. Meanwhile, the one-time sources of revenue that made up for the state’s budget shortfalls won’t be around next year — and taxpayers will be asked to make up the difference.