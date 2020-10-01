These lower turnouts reflect a number of factors, including economic barriers to voting (like having a harder time taking off work or having fewer transportation options to get to the polls), plus disinformation efforts from the Trump campaign and others. In 2016, the Trump campaign hired a firm that helped it identify Black voters whom it could deter from voting. But the turnouts also reflect an organizing failure among Democrats, who too often take support from Black and Latino voters for granted, or fail to engage people who have voted less frequently in the past.