While the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s Twitter account broadly encouraged people to deliver their ballots by hand leading up to the election, the relative lack of urgency could have dire implications. Thousands of voters, ignorant to the danger, may have continued mailing in ballots all the way up to Election Day while the Supreme Court sits on the case. The potential magnitude of this problem is greater than that in Wisconsin, as Pennsylvania holds twice as many electoral votes and is, according to polls and some early returns, host to an extremely tight race between Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Donald J. Trump.