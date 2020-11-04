A federal judge in Washington, D.C. took a sweeping step Tuesday to reduce the number of late-arriving ballots, ordering the U.S. Postal Service to scour mail processing facilities in Philadelphia, central Pennsylvania, and 10 other locations across the country to ensure any ballots remaining there had been delivered by the end of the day. The Postal Service told the court it had done its best to comply, but that it could not guarantee it would meet the judge’s deadline.