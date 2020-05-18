Officials should start by meeting voters where they are — on their phones — through text message and social media ads. And they shouldn’t stop there. They should be creative and consider public service announcements and phone calls as well as a partnership with businesses like the recently reopened Wine & Spirits, which could distribute mail-in ballot applications just as they do with voter registration applications. Grocery stores and food delivery services could do the same. Local artists have already teamed up with the Streets Dept., a local art blog, to design a series of voter information posters in four languages.