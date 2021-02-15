Roughly one in three voters say they are “not at all confident” that election results in our state were accurate. A closer look at voters’ concerns about the integrity of the electoral process reveal deep partisan divisions: 82% of Democratic voters are very confident that the election results were accurate compared to 68% of Republicans. Most Republican voters (59%) identified voter fraud as the biggest threat to Pennsylvania’s election, whereas a plurality of Democratic voters (46%) identified voter suppression as the biggest concern.