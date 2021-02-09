The egregious error on Boockvar’s watch should not be allowed to distract from the need to pursue the sort of reforms of Pennsylvania’s election system being sought by the state’s County Commissioners Association and others. Expanding voter registration opportunities and increasing access to the ballot on and in advance of election day statewide will require training for poll workers, education for voters, and more funding. And Gov. Tom Wolf and his next secretary of state also will have to provide clear guidance to election officials, and voters.