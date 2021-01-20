This week, the Republican leadership of the legislature will launch an unprecedented set of 14 hearings that will drag on for months to rehash spurious allegations and conspiracy theories, and the Republican leadership in the Senate created a new committee to do the same. This is the same legislature that — just last year — passed a law establishing a bipartisan Election Law Advisory Board with appointees from the legislature, the Secretary of State, and others, to consider and propose effective election reforms. This Board was intended to be an inclusive and effective vehicle for such issues, and is already scheduled to meet in January.