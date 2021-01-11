Rep. Dan Meuser (R., Pa.): “What occurred on January 6th was tragic in many ways,” Meuser said. “I was there and saw the bad actors up close. They were intent on creating mayhem and nothing else. I do not believe the President’s words were intended to incite individuals to act in such a hostile manner. Nevertheless, the result speaks for itself. Lawlessness and violence in any form and from any group must be condemned. People felt very disenfranchised from this election, and I stand by my objection on the House floor... I hoped that this terrible national setback would lead us to attempt to come together rather than continue the pattern of vindictiveness and scoring political points at the expense of the people as we have experienced over the last two years. President Trump is leaving office in eight days. An impeachment proceeding will do nothing but divide us further.”