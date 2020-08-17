Like so many Pennsylvanians, I carefully evaluate health plans to pick the one that allows me to afford my treatments. But any insurance company I choose can change its obligation to me on a whim, while I cannot do the same. I live in fear to this day that my benefits could be pulled out from underneath me at any moment, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, I am more afraid than ever of losing coverage for my medication and of unpredictable changes to my budget. It’s upsetting and unethical.