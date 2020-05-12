If you got laid off when the coronavirus pandemic hit and lost your employer-sponsored health insurance, you have options to get covered — but you should act fast.
Here’s what you need to know.
You might qualify for medical assistance, which is based on income and family size. For a family of three, the limit is roughly $2,500 a month in income. The $600 extra per week in pandemic unemployment compensation does not count. You can apply online and there’s no deadline.
If you don’t qualify for medical assistance and you got laid off in March, you’ll have to act fast. The deadline to get health insurance on the federal government’s insurance “marketplace” is 60 days from the day you lost your health coverage. That date will likely be around May 16 if you got laid off when Philadelphia went into lockdown on March 16. If you miss that deadline, you’ll have to wait until November.
Go to healthcare.gov to compare plans.
Medical assistance is free. It’s hard to pinpoint a cost for insurance through the marketplace because it varies based on factors such as age, family size, and income. But you may be eligible for a tax credit that would lower the cost.
COBRA is likely the worst option in terms of cost. You will have to pay the entire cost of your previous health insurance, including what your employer paid.
Yes. Update your income online or by phone because you might qualify for additional assistance, said Shana Jalbert, spokesperson for Pennsylvania Health Access Network, a nonprofit that advocates for affordable healthcare. Also, if you have medical assistance or CHIP, your coverage cannot be terminated during the pandemic.
Yes. You can reach out to:
- Pennsylvania Health Access Network (877-570-3642) or at helpline@pahealthaccess.org
- Public Citizens for Children and Youth (215-563-5848 x17), which is also helping adults during the coronavirus
- BenePhilly if you live in Philly (833) 373-5868
You can also get more details on Pennsylvania Health Access Network’s website and Community Legal Services’ website.