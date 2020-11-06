My grandmother immigrated to this country in the 1950s from Germany. She fled an authoritarian regime to come here so that she could have a voice. The size of that voice did not matter. All that mattered to her was that she had that voice. This was the same for many just like her. Somewhere along the line, our country has begun to lose this thought process. We are being told to “step in line” and accept the main choices given to us. The government plays a role by limiting access to elections through closed primaries, closed debates, poll exclusion, and excessive petitioning demands for third-party ballot access. This, however, is nothing compared to the attacks from our fellow citizens.