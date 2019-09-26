While many people support legalization as a racial and criminal justice issue, Inquirer writer Abraham Gutman urges lawmakers to make sure marijuana is taxed correctly. What makes marijuana cost more than cilantro is prohibition, he writes. Products in illegal markets are more expensive for three reasons: Every person in a supply chain takes risk that they want to be compensated for; the inputs of production — such marijuana seeds — are often also illegal, making them more expensive; and discrete production is often inefficient. After legalization, all those costs disappear. It’s important for lawmakers to consider these details as well as public opinion.