[Aside from COVID-19], we have the only bayfront on Lake Erie. It’s beautiful. We have some of the most beautiful sunsets in the world. Our people have trouble getting down there especially by foot or bicycle because of a road that was put in over 20 years ago. At that time, the bay front was mainly industries but now our bayfront transformed to a place where there are conventions, events that people really want to go to, and it’s hard to get down there. We need over $100 million to really fix just the four block area near the center of Erie downtown. We’re trying to make it better for pedestrians to cross. We got about $60 million of that. We could use more federal money."