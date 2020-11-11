The biggest factor in Biden’s win in Pennsylvania was undoubtedly the surge of support he saw in large suburban counties. But Biden is poised to come out of Philadelphia with either the same margin Clinton did or maybe even a smaller one (the final ballots are still being counted). So his ability to cut into Trump’s advantage in rural and postindustrial counties where the president hoped to run up the score was a key ingredient in Biden’s success — in a state where he’s currently leading by only about 45,000 votes.