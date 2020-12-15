The statewide shutdown on all indoor dining and private events is devastating to the hospitality industry, which has been teetering on the brink of financial disaster since mid-March. Unlike the mitigation orders in March, this round of shutdowns — which went into effect Saturday — lacks financial support from the federal government, leaving hundreds of businesses and thousands of employees without a safety net. This lack of action is proportional to the level of vitriol, outrage, and frustration expressed by business owners who may feel they have no other choice but to go it on their own, and even defy the statewide orders by continuing to offer indoor dining.