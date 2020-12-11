Shutdown, be damned.
So say at least a dozen gyms and restaurants around Pennsylvania planning to remain open in violation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s stricter shutdown orders set to take place Saturday in the face of surging coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates statewide.
Following the governor’s new stricter mandate, which includes requiring gyms and athletic facilities close their doors, the Newtown Athletic Club published a statement on its website saying the fitness center will stay open.
The NAC, as it’s called locally, is owned by Samuel “Jim” Worthington, a Pres. Donald Trump supporter and a persistent critic of the Pennsylvania governor. Worthington famously opened his gym last spring as an overflow medical facility for COVID-19 patients.
Now his club is citing its own infection rate data as one reason to keep customers coming in the doors.
“Out of 217,000+ check-ins at the Newtown Athletic Club since June, our data shows a COVID-19 occurrence rate of less than .0001% and no identified community spread,” the club said in its online statement.
“We believe that we are doing more service to our community if we remain available for them to continue their exercise and healthy lifestyle regimes – which in the end, according to the science, are among the best lines of defense against COVID-19.”
The NAC is located just a few miles from St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, where nurses say the facility has seen an “exponential rise” in COVID-19 patients and is treating more than 100 a day. A call to the NAC was not returned.
On Thursday, Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a new slate of business and gathering mandates aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, which on Wednesday killed more Americans than 9/11. In addition to shuttering gyms’ indoor operations, the mandates, expected to remain in place through Jan. 4, include banning all indoor dining and any indoor gathering of more than 10 people, shuttering theaters and casinos, and implementing stricter occupancy limits on other businesses with indoor operations.
Small business have been hit particularly hard by pandemic-related closure orders. The number of small businesses open in Philadelphia in late November fell by 31% compared with January 2020, according to Opportunity Insights, a Harvard-backed research institute. Across Pennsylvania, the number of small businesses open decreased by 23.6%.
In announcing the new orders, the administration cited two recent studies out of Yale University and Stanford University, both of which linked restaurants with new COVID-19 infections. The Stanford study suggested restaurants, gyms and crowded indoor facilities contributed to 80% of infections in 10 U.S. cities in the early months of the pandemic.
But some businesses that say they plan to remain open are citing their own figures. Universal Athletic Club, a large fitness center in Lancaster, plans to stay open, writing in a Facebook post that it has logged nearly 200,000 “check-ins” since June and there have been “no identified community spread” as a result of those.
A manager at the club said via phone that the Facebook post “speaks for itself” — it says that the gym employs about 200 people and laying them off so close to the holidays “is unacceptable and not an option.” The post, as well as the gym’s website, says all are required to wear masks and “if a mask cannot be worn during exercise, please be sure to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other individuals at all times.”
The governor’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday morning.
A handful of restaurants and bars have also indicated they plan to remain open, including the Seven Sirens Brewery in Bethlehem, an 8,500-square-foot beer hall and brewery, Taste of Sicily, in Palmyra, N.J., which sued the governor earlier in the year; and Babe’s Grill House, also in Palmyra. Calls to Taste of Sicily and Seven Sirens weren’t returned.
David Deimler, owner of Babe’s, said he plans to continue to keep his restaurant open to indoor dining with the same mitigation efforts already in place: spaced-out tables, mask-wearing among employees, and frequent sanitizing.
Typically employing between 16 and 22 people, depending on the season, Deimler said the decision to remain open was a moral one, saying it’s “irresponsible” for the Wolf administration to ask businesses to close and lay off workers two weeks before Christmas. Deimler said his employees would likely not receive unemployment benefits before the holiday.
He said he would have been open to reducing capacity further, going from 50% to 25%, but he said he feels the Wolf administration offered no compromise in ordering a full shutdown of indoor dining.
“I don’t like being in the limelight. This is way too political for me,” he said. “I honestly felt it was a moral dilemma. If I close, I am doing more harm to the people who take care of me and my family and my kids... This is not about me. This is about my team.”
Chester County’s Chamber of Commerce issued a supporting statement Friday: “Wolf has again over-reached [and] misused his office. Closing businesses that clearly aren’t the cause of a virus spike & compounding it by offering no aid is irresponsible & cruel. Our communities will suffer the effects for years.”