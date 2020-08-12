Shortly after his inauguration in 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression to create jobs and “conserve our natural resources, create future national wealth and prove of moral and spiritual value not only to those of you who are taking part, but to the rest of the country as well.” Roosevelt’s “Tree Army” ultimately employed 3.4 million men who planted three billion trees, created more than 700 state and local parks, and constructed trails across the country.