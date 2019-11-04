In the October 29 article, Commissioner Deeley estimates that the City Commissioners’ office will need $2 million in additional funding to process registrations under the new deadline. We believe that local election officials should be given the resources they need to implement these changes. And we fully believe they will be capable of doing so, just as election officials in California, Alabama, Iowa and many other states have proved themselves capable of processing voter registrations on deadlines of 15 days or shorter.