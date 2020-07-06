She’s right: Having a period is expensive. So expensive, in fact, that the difficulty of affording menstrual hygiene products even has its own term: period poverty. A 2019 study of American cities found that two-thirds of low-income women did not have the resources to buy menstrual products at some point within the last year. (This study did not include transgender men or non-binary people.) Period products are not covered by Medicaid, SNAP (commonly known as food stamps), or WIC.