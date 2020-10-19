On Oct. 30, City Council’s Committee on Health and Human Services will revisit a bill introduced by Councilmember Cindy Bass to ban the use of toxic herbicides on all city-owned or used public grounds, and require the city to report all uses of approved pesticides. In this era of the COVID-19 pandemic, Council has added impetus to pass this legislation. Those with weakened immune defenses are the most likely to have the poorest outcomes from the virus, and herbicides may weaken the immune system. The elderly, those with cancer, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and countless others with chronic illnesses have weakened immune systems. How ironic that the beautiful Philadelphia parks and open green spaces that have been safe havens for those of us weary of social distancing are laced with poisons that can harm our most vulnerable residents.