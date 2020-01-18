At the end of last summer, the Editorial Board asked all City Council members about their priorities for fall. We wanted to get a sense about what we can and should expect from Council before the new year. At the end of the session, we reviewed the list of priorities and were impressed with how many ideas actually became bills and initiatives — so we decided to do this exercise again. We asked very specific questions; some provided specific answers, some gave an excerpt of a stump speech. Their responses are printed here, edited for clarity and length. The Inquirer Editorial Board will check back in the summer to measure these goals against reality.