Philadelphia’s Climate Action Playbook does not even mention adaptive reuse or C&D material salvage, when they should be key components of the plan. While the Department of Licenses and Inspections requires contractors to maintain waste receipts for C&D disposal, the policy is aimed at encouraging proper procedure rather than advancing sustainability measures like materials recycling or waste tracking. With FEMA naming Philadelphia one of the most environmentally high risk cities in the United States, the need to enact simple yet proactive resiliency measures on major industries, like construction and development, is imperative.