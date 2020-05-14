As we envision a limited, “re-opened” life that will characterize this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, space for social distance is the most vital commodity. We don’t have enough of it. One thing we do have is enough time. By extending the social and business hours of our society, we can make more use of our limited space. We can safely employ more people and do more of the things that make us feel human. The City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania can create more room for social distance by creating a 24-hour economy as soon as possible. Then when this plague is over, it should stay that way.