Expanding space for outdoor seating for existing restaurants is in the mayor’s control. Temporarily, for the length of this emergency, he could i) permit sidewalk seating anywhere that is safe and practical; ii) transform street parking spaces near restaurants into outdoor seating as the city previously allowed under the Parklet program; iii) allow the use of parking lots and other private outdoor spaces for dining without zoning or non-safety permitting. With the Governor’s help, the PLCB, as it did recently with golf courses, could temporarily allow existing liquor license holders to serve in adjacent or non-contiguous spaces.