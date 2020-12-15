We should maintain that same vigor and determination we applied in the spring. But we fear the drag of “COVID fatigue” has delayed and diluted the current policy response, as well as public commitment to prevention. Philadelphia’s modified Stay at Home order, which began on Nov. 20, feels more like business as usual than a “lockdown.” And frankly, that terrifies those of us in public health who see how high COVID-19 rates are in our community. When we were ordered to retreat to our homes in mid-March, we averaged just over 100 confirmed cases per day in the city. Now we’re averaging over 1,000 cases per day, and the current closures are less stringent than the first time around.