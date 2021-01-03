When we reopened this past summer, it was with a long list of health and safety measures in place to protect ourselves and our members. We developed best practices to ensure minimal transmission. Masks were mandated, capacity limits reduced, machines spaced further apart, and guests required to register in advance for gym access and classes. Many of us made significant financial investments in our facilities to ensure that the risk of COVID spread was as close to zero as possible. Those who still felt uncomfortable with the risk could continue to take advantage of virtual classes many of us offered online. Of course, there were bad actors who eschewed health guidelines, but those were in the minority.