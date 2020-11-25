And what about the local gym industry and business owners like Ronald Rasul Johnson? After being released from a six-year federal prison stint in 2018, he vowed to never go back and spent two years saving to open his own gym. He named it, YardOut Fitness after the outdoor breaks inmates get from their cells when correctional officers yell, “Yard out.” Dec. 12 was supposed to be his big grand opening. But that was before the new restrictions were announced.