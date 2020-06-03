If we allow Philadelphia to be overtaken by an eviction and homelessness crisis, young people will not only have nothing to do, but will have nowhere to return to. This will force them into the streets, and risk further violence. As summer approaches and temperatures rise, being without a home is dangerous on multiple levels. Perhaps most concerning is that a wave of homelessness will undoubtedly incite a second spike of COVID-19 cases, overtaking our poorest, most vulnerable neighborhoods and compounding the racial disparities that have become increasingly glaring.