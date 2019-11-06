This pay-for-success pilot creates a better feedback loop between the company, Comcast, and the public system, Philadelphia Works, to not only hire graduates, but also cover in part the cost of training programs. If successful, this program will be the first of its kind in which an employer is the back-end investor in pay-for-success workforce development. More importantly, it challenges businesses to think about the role they can play in partnering more deeply with workforce organizations, community colleges, and those who are building Philadelphia’s talent pipeline.