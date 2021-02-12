I turned to my older brother, the person who trained me not to lose at Mario Kart, for help. Donning our COVID-era face masks in his yard, we developed a regimen. First he directed me to my then-4-year-old niece’s pink bike with training wheels. (“To feel the balance,” he said — plus I could fit on it because I’m short.) Then we upgraded to my sister-in-law’s picturesque teal bike: Goodbye, training wheels. Hello, cute wicker basket. My brother’s neighbors politely drove by our lesson without commenting on a 34-year-old man pushing up and down the street someone who looked a tad too old to be one of his kids. “Just keep pedaling” was our mantra. We stuck with it until I could get up and down a long stretch of his street, and turn into his driveway, without him propping me up as part physical support, part spiritual guru. For the first time, I felt in my bones what up until then had been a mysterious phrase uttered by a club to which I didn’t belong: It’s like riding a bike.