The posts ranged from overtly racist, like “blacks just seem not to listen to police they have violent tendencies like jungle animals,” to dog whistles: “just another lie front (sic) the mayor and DA. They are just trying for free (sic) the savages,” to religiously intolerant: “all I want from the government is to defend this country against Islam.” These statements can only be viewed as a manifestation of prejudice the Police Department has allowed to fester. As a City, we can no longer entertain a conversation about good apples and bad apples, or isolated incidents. Human nature and history have taught us that these issues are far more complex, as we at the Police Advisory Commission have outlined in the past. The residents of the City, and most importantly Police Department leadership, must work together to say enough is enough. We must understand and undo racism and strive to proactively address this issue, which starts with the Police Department.