Hundreds of millions of dollars are spent every year to address poverty in the City, but historically those investments have been disconnected and spread thin among hundreds of organizations, government programs, and nonprofits. In 2020, City Council charted a new path forward by making a $10 million initial commitment to establish The Philadelphia Poverty Action Fund, which would for the first time look at issues of poverty through the lens of results. I thank my colleagues for sponsoring these initiatives, namely Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez and Council President Darrell Clarke. The $10 million commitment will be the right kind of catalyst for a shift in the way we fund, think about, and execute programs that are meant to help our most vulnerable residents.