I know how badly we want things to be normal: We want our kids back with their peers and we want to be back in our classrooms and away from our screens. But in the words of the Baltimore Teachers Union, “if families opt in, we are forced in.” I am calling on families, unions, teachers, and city leaders to be our allies. Protect my family and so many others by stopping the District from reopening schools in November. Provide proper accommodations for those with family members who are at risk. It is not enough to simply offer sick and personal days. Teaching virtually is the only way we can keep everyone safe.