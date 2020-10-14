The Northeast is home to some of the most overcrowded, undersized classrooms in the city, many with class sizes of 30-35, or more. I teach at an elementary school, for example, with more than 2,300 students on its rosters; the original school was built for a population less than half this size. Building additions have been unable to keep up with population growth. Hallways remain clogged with traffic during transitions. Modular trailers have been necessary “classrooms” to accommodate students the past two school years. So even with hybrid scheduling, how could educators like myself possibly enforce social distancing without the literal necessary space? How could we uphold the other public health requirements that the PFT called for in its nine-criteria reopening report—particularly with some people still choosing not to wear masks?