After schools closed due to the coronavirus, the Philadelphia district began graded digital instruction on May 4. Although students’ final grades for the year will be an average of their pre-pandemic performance, their work starting from May 4 can raise their grades if they do well — while their lack of participation can lower them. The District says it is trying to factor in students’ individual circumstances at home. While some believe grading is necessary to keep students on track, others argue it is punishing during a crisis.