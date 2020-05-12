The Little Sisters, a congregation of women that minister to the poor, did not meet the definition of a church or religious order as defined by the law, and were too large an employer to qualify for secular exemption. They faced a conundrum: comply with the mandate even if it violates religious beliefs, or break the law. The Obama Administration offered an accommodation: sign a form authorizing the disputed services to be provided, just not by their plan. But the Little Sisters’ remained steadfast: they wanted no involvement in birth control whatsoever, even via permitting someone else to handle it. The Trump Administration seemingly solved the problem by expanding exemptions to include the Little Sisters.