When the state cuts funding, it’s natural for parents to step in to address resource shortfalls. Our concern with these efforts relates to the broader context in which this fundraising is happening. Three decades of research tells us that replacing state funding with nonprofit fundraising increases inequality in access to public services, as some communities are better positioned to fill the gap than others. In a recent article published in the Journal of Education Policy, we apply this body of theory to Philly’s schools. We argue that private ad hoc fundraising by an emergent set of school-based 501c3 organizations leaves behind those without the ability to fundraise and compromises the very “publicness” of our education system.