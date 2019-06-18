This is an emergency and a public health crisis. We know that our City leaders and officials feel the weight of this crisis. We know they want to protect this City and make it safe. We know that the Philadelphia legislative delegation to Harrisburg wants to give these City leaders the tools they need to address this problem, and we know they are stymied by their colleagues in Harrisburg, who are willfully blind to the struggles of Philadelphia and other municipalities. Harrisburg has claimed for itself the sole power to regulate firearms. So, it is time to demand that Harrisburg regulate firearms. They must not be allowed to sit idly by while our cities suffer 26 people shot in one weekend. It is time for real action – money must be allocated and spent, we need to get the guns off the street, we need to prioritize this crisis.