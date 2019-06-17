After a weekend in which more people were shot in Philadelphia than in any other 48-hour stretch in at least three years, Police Commissioner Richard Ross questioned Monday whether gunmen are increasingly carrying illegal firearms because they believe they can avoid being held accountable — even if arrested.
During a news conference at Police Headquarters, Ross, backed by three top deputies, said police have nearly doubled the total number of gun arrests this year compared to the same point in 2015.
Ross said he believes the increased arrest totals suggest to him that “some of these guys think they’ve figured something out, relative to consequences or lack thereof.”
He added: “If you feel there [are] no consequences” for illegally carrying guns, “there are many people who will disregard the law because they’re not worried about it. Not because we’re not arresting them; we have to see why these people are carrying them in the fashion that they are.”
The comments by the typically reserved commissioner marked an outspoken moment following an unusually violent weekend in the city. Still, Ross demurred on offering definitive reasons for the perceived accountability shortfall.
Pressed on whether he was suggesting that District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office was being too light on accused gun criminals, Ross said he did not know how many gun cases may be ending with a proverbial slap on the wrist, or if any individual office was responsible. The Police Department, he said, was studying all aspects of gun cases and their progression through the criminal justice system to identify possible trends.
Still, Ross said: “We want to make sure that we are all working together, and that there are no unintentional consequences or policies or other things that we’re trying to do in this city that may impact us negatively."
Krasner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the commissioner’s remarks. On Twitter earlier Monday, the district attorney called the weekend’s violence “tragic” and “alarming” and said it “underscores why we must address the root causes of this public health crisis: Poverty, hopelessness, and a lack of gun control at state/fed levels.”
Earlier this year, Mayor Kenney unveiled what he described as a public health plan to address such root causes of gun violence, hoping that a blend of policing tactics, public health programs, and efforts to address topics including school truancy, poverty, and blight, would help stem the tide of shootings and homicides in the city.
On Monday, Philadelphia’s delegation of state legislators called on Kenney to declare a state of emergency over the city’s gun violence. State Sen. Anthony Williams, a Democrat, also wrote to Gov. Wolf asking for the same thing.
“I think we’re well past the point when those of us who are elected to lead are always reacting,” Williams said in a statement. “We must restore some level of public confidence by addressing this epidemic proactively.”
On Saturday and Sunday, police said, 28 people were shot — five fatally — in 19 incidents across the city.
In total, more than 550 people have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to police statistics, and through Sunday, 152 people had been killed in the city, the highest total through June 16 through 2012.
Staff writer Angela Couloumbis contributed to this article.
This is a developing story and will be updated.