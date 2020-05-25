By now, I probably would have been down to the ballpark to catch a game. That first smell of popcorn, Bull’s Barbecue, beer, and pretzels would bring a warm familiarity in knowing that all is right in the world. That first crack of the bat sending the ball to the outfield where the cheers go up as Bryce Harper comes down with an assured catch and then takes a bow to the should-to-shoulder cheering outfield fans. And what of the Phillie Phanatic? When he launches his air gun-propelled hot dogs into the stands, will fans still be able to crush together desperately lunging out to catch one? Doesn’t seem likely.