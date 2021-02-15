The traditional school experience, where access to education and health services were already at a minimum, is near-impossible to obtain during the pandemic. Students who were at risk for failure have now lost a critical outlet that was provided by the school environment and resources that assisted them in achieving positive educational outcomes. The impact of racial, gender, and class inequalities in the education system was already well documented before the pandemic. However, the pandemic has reinforced how desperate measures need to be taken to deal with the critical opportunity gaps in communities of color. The conversation about education inequity can’t fade once the pandemic does. District leaders should commit now to long-term plans to address these issues.