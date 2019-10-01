The 2014 shooting is just one especially costly case worth highlighting. As of 2015, Philadelphia taxpayers were paying an average of $10 million a year to settle claims of police misconduct. Several years ago, a former female officer with the PPD was awarded a $1.25 million settlement in a case she lodged against a commander who she alleged sexually assaulted her and led a department where she said sexual harassment was pervasive. Another commander accused of sexually harassing at least four female cops was in fact promoted last December to supervise the Special Victims Unit. Even after all of this, the PPD’s total operating budget is set to increase by $29.8 million next year.