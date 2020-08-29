On the feel-good afterglow: “Every division in Philadelphia is pretty small. I think we have about nine blocks in our neighborhood that we are covering. They’re the people you see at the park. You see them as you’re walking down the street or at the grocery store, and it’s an opportunity to put names with faces. It’s satisfying every time. You get thank-yous from the people who come in. They’re appreciative of what you are doing. For the most part people aren’t angry, although that happens too. At the end of the day you feel like, in the case of the presidential election, I just helped 700 people fulfill their democratic goals. That feels really good regardless of how the outcome comes out. It doesn’t have to match what I personally am looking for in politicians. But the fact that democracy actually happened in my neighborhood and I was one of the vectors for that — it’s pretty thrilling every time.”