While we agree that Americans deserve access to high-quality, affordable health care, nurse practitioner independence is not the “low-hanging fruit” of reform it appears to be. Legislators should focus instead on increasing the supply of physicians — starting with preventing the closure of residency training programs like the one at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, which disrupted the training of nearly 600 Pennsylvania physicians. They can do so by backing legislation to expand graduate medical education with more residency program slots. The growth of medical schools in the U.S. has far outpaced that of the residency training programs necessary for medical school graduates to practice.