I was stunned at first, too stunned to move. Tear gas canisters went into the air. A SWAT officer hopped out of the truck with a tear gas gun — they look like bazookas — near where my friends and I were standing. Then: a shot. No hesitation, no yelling, no words in warning: just a shot. Before I could make it to the corner, smoke was getting into my lungs and eyes. I took off running, eyes burning, chest tight and started yelling “I got hit, I can’t see.” My friend grabbed my hand and led me to his apartment nearby. I washed my face in his sink. Once the stinging stopped, I called the neighbors who also got hit to ask: “You OK? You all right?” We were fine—visibly shaken, but whole. What mattered was that we had each other.