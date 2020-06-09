As a second-generation native Philadelphian, I have lived here most of my life. I love this city deeply. It runs in my veins. I have walked all over it. So what I’m about to say is no shock for me and many others. The crackdown against protesters in West Philadelphia last week was the result of years of neglect from city government.
On May 31, a few blocks away from my home, I heard multiple helicopters and knew exactly what was happening. I knew people were in the street demonstrating because their city, state, and national government had been ignoring them for months. So I got dressed and went to join them. When I arrived at the intersection of 52nd and Walnut, I wasn’t startled by what I saw. These young people were angry, with righteous anger I recognized and understood.
While I was out on the street that night, my main goal was to ensure the protection of black people. Risking daily needs—the dickie sets, underwear, hair products, bed sets, soap, all sold on that block—none of that mattered. Why? Because the people decided to take responsibility for meeting our own needs. On that corner we were a community, looking out for each other.
I honestly don’t know how the fire got started in the pharmacy nearby, but I do recognize that as the night’s turning point. Suddenly we went from talking about the state of black Philadelphia amongst ourselves to chaos. First, the fire truck came racing down the block to extinguish the fire. As local helicopters circled, we stayed focused on each other. Then all of a sudden we looked up and saw huge SWAT trucks, all with white men hanging out of them like they were prepared for war.
I was stunned at first, too stunned to move. Tear gas canisters went into the air. A SWAT officer hopped out of the truck with a tear gas gun — they look like bazookas — near where my friends and I were standing. Then: a shot. No hesitation, no yelling, no words in warning: just a shot. Before I could make it to the corner, smoke was getting into my lungs and eyes. I took off running, eyes burning, chest tight and started yelling “I got hit, I can’t see.” My friend grabbed my hand and led me to his apartment nearby. I washed my face in his sink. Once the stinging stopped, I called the neighbors who also got hit to ask: “You OK? You all right?” We were fine—visibly shaken, but whole. What mattered was that we had each other.
The night was stressful. But it was a long time coming. West Philadelphia has seen the consistent closures of schools, hospitals, supermarkets, resources we need. Our rage is justified.
Between 2012 and 2013 alone, Philadelphia closed 30 schools. Thirty. Thousands of students were displaced from their neighborhoods and forced to travel all across the city just to get an education. In addition to school funds, the city also for years cut the budget to parks and recreation, restoring that money only due to public pressure. Now during a pandemic, when the city needs leadership the most, the mayor’s office decided to increase the police budget by $14 million while slashing other departments. How does it make sense to increase money toward the very thing people are protesting—all while so many Philadelphians in other professions are out of work? That increase should go back into, to start, the city’s arts and culture office the Mayor instead proposed to cut.
This week, I will continue to organize with my neighbors. We will continue to ask this government amidst this crisis: Will you do right by Philadelphians by reinvesting into your people, infrastructure, and culture? Or will you continue to sell us out to the highest bidder, and let us be terrorized by the police?
Shakira King is an organizer, educator, and current project manager for Noname’s Bookclub.