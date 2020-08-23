This summer, the national risk from this insanity has escalated on two fronts. First, QAnon has moved with remarkable speed to integrate itself into the mainstream of the already Trump-weakened Republican Party. It’s been revealed that the state Republican Party in our second-largest state of Texas has adopted a QAnon mantra — “We Are the Storm” — as its new motto. In deep-red states, QAnon adherents have won several House and Senate Republican primaries; in Georgia, conspiracy backer Marjorie Taylor Greene — who’s called Trump “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out” — is on a clear path to Congress in January. Trump, not surprisingly, won’t denounce this base of supporters and instead poured gasoline on the wildfire by telling a questioner that “I’ve heard these are people that love our country ...”